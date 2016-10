BuenosDíasNYC: A falta de escuelas está El Museo

Mt. Eden Ave Station in Highbridge, Bronx you can see the 2006 artwork called The Procession of Folk, No. 3 by artist Amir Bey. Photo 📷 @marielalombard @eldiariony #mtedenave #bronx #amirbey #photooftheday #fotodeldia #nyc #nuevayork #newyorkcity

A photo posted by El Diario Nueva York (@eldiariony) on Oct 11, 2016 at 8:55am PDT