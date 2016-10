Video: Así se vivió el furor por maquillaje de Selena Quintanilla en tiendas Mac

Dedication 💜 @rnodhal whole lot of emotions today immediately when we stood in line (excuse the language) 😬 but, we all miss Selena! So excited and proud to be Latina right now to be able to have one of my biggest idols that I have looked up to since forever now be honored in such an amazing way 💜 The wait and anticipation was well worth it and trying to hold back the tears until now looking over my Snapchat and now realizing that I was able to be apart of it all. All love and to those who couldn’t get it I’m sorry but, there’s EBay. 😌 thanks @suzettesyld , the Quintanilla family, @maccosmetics , and the amazing fans for allowing this to happen….. in tears 😭 💜💜💜💜💜 #selenaquintanilla #selenaylosdinos #macselena #macpropowell #sanfrancisco #bayarea #fuckyolanda #selenaforever #snapchat @macpropowellst 💜🙏🏼 #dreamingofyou

A video posted by Sherice Emilie | Artist (@ricerice101) on Oct 7, 2016 at 12:19am PDT