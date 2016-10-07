69º

EN VIDEO: El impacto del huracán Matthew en Florida

El fenómeno categoría 3 continúa golpeando hoy la costa noreste del estado con vientos máximos de 120 millas por hora
Vista de los daños materiales provocados por el huracán Matthew en una urbanización de casas prefabricadas del condado de Seminole en Fort Piece, Florida.
Foto: (EFE)
Por: Primera Hora

El huracán Matthew se encuentra al este del estado de Florida con vientos sostenidos de 120 mph.

Al momento, la cadena ABC News ha reportado un muerto en la zona a consecuencia de los efectos del huracán categoría 3.

A continuación puedes ver varios videos que se han compartido a través de las redes sociales:

