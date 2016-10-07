EN VIDEO: El impacto del huracán Matthew en Florida

El fenómeno categoría 3 continúa golpeando hoy la costa noreste del estado con vientos máximos de 120 millas por hora

El huracán Matthew se encuentra al este del estado de Florida con vientos sostenidos de 120 mph.

Al momento, la cadena ABC News ha reportado un muerto en la zona a consecuencia de los efectos del huracán categoría 3.

A continuación puedes ver varios videos que se han compartido a través de las redes sociales:

The roof just ripped off the house we are next to. That was one strong wind gust. Cape Canaveral, FL @TheWeatherNetUS @StormhunterTWN pic.twitter.com/HIPUiF6ceP — Jaclyn Whittal (@jwhittalTWN) October 7, 2016

Dramatic video shows burning home in Satellite Beach, Florida due to downed power line. Fire crews have no water. https://t.co/yQc2Mv8QRd pic.twitter.com/tMimGqvlX6 — CNN (@CNN) October 7, 2016

Power lines seen exploding on Merritt Island, Florida, as Hurricane #Matthew lingers just offshore https://t.co/TfwoW1M83Q pic.twitter.com/ACwodUs3d8 — CNN (@CNN) October 7, 2016

Wild video from South #DaytonaBeach. A reporter is battered by #HurricaneMathew. Hope she got inside safe right after this! #Florida #wcvb pic.twitter.com/1Jl8ZvU6Je — Jenny Barron (@JennyWCVB) October 7, 2016

NEW: strongest winds, surge yet with Hurricane Matthew here in Daytona Beach, FL @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/5YgZcjjgSW — Reed Timmer (@reedtimmerTVN) October 7, 2016