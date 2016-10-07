Antes la llamaban “la gorda”; ahora claman por su atención

73º

Pope pasó de talla 30 a 8.
Foto: (Instagram)
Por: Redacción

Dice un refrán que “el que ríe último, ríe mejor”. Prueba de esto es el caso de Emma Pope (23) una chica de San Marcos, Texas, que sufrió durante su adolescencia el acoso de otros estudiantes por su sobrepeso. La muchacha llegó a pesar más de 300 libras.

Sin embargo, los que antes se burlaban de ella, hoy tienen que soportar su rechazo. Por  más que intentan conquistarla, impresionados por su transformación, Pope está clara: sueñen.

Hoy con 170 libras tras someterse a una estricta dieta y régimen de ejercicios, la chica recuerda cómo los que hoy celebran su cambio, eran sus principales acosadores.

Uno de los momentos más angustiantes fue durante un torneo de voleibol cuando la Policía tuvo que sacarla del área de juego por los ataques verbales de alumnos que hacían referencia a la ropa que vestía.

“Un grupo de muchachos me gritaba  que sacara ‘mi trasero obeso de la cancha’ y otras cosas locas. Fue tan grave que la Policía tuvo que sacarme escoltada”, relató Pope al Daily Mail.

En otro incidente, “un chico me preguntó por qué mis piernas eran tan grandes y otra frase clásica que regularmente me decían era ‘que tenía un cara muy linda para estar tan gorda’”, expresó la estudiante de Enfermería al tiempo que señaló que nunca le comentó a sus padres sobre los ataques que recibía.

En ese periodo, la  chica  llevaba una alimentación basada en pizza y pastas.

Hoy, con esfuerzo y disciplina, es otra, luego de perder más de 150 libras y pasar de talla 30 a 8. Sin embargo, confesó que ajustarse al cambio ha sido también un proceso difícil.

“Incluso, después de perder l60 libras, al principio del proceso, los chicos me trataban de forma completamente distinta, era irreal”, narró.

“Yo recibía mensajes de chicos diciéndome lo arrepentidos que estaban de los comentarios que me habían dicho; realmente, les impactó verme ahora”, agregó.

¿Cómo responde Pope? Simplemente, se ríe, porque no solo se ve bien, sino que se siente bien consigo misma.

