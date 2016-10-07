Antes la llamaban “la gorda”; ahora claman por su atención

Trust the process💪🏻 first picture was 120 pounds ago, middle one was just a year ago and right picture is now, 35 pounds different from the middle picture. This journey is beautiful, crazy, challenging, and difficult… But I would not change any part of it. #mondaymotivation #weightlossmotivation #weightloss #transformation #healthybodyhealthymind #fitspo #eatcleantrainmean #fitchicks #extremeweightloss #trainandtransform #wlstories #fitfam #fitspiration

A photo posted by Emma (@popemma) on May 16, 2016 at 7:40am PDT