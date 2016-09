Boda de ensueño con fotos en Central Park y un invitado sorpresa especial

Yesterday’s wedding was so beautiful! Elisabeth and Ryan you planned one amazing celebration. The icing on the cake was @tomhanks stopping in Central Park to wish them congratulations. #megmillerphotography #newyork #nyc #nyminute #celebrity #brideandgroom #tomhanks #weddingdress #wedding #weddingday #blacktie #centralpark #blackandwhite #huffpostido #stylemepretty #weddinginspiration #selfie #celebritysighting

