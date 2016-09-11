Famosos rinden homenaje a las víctimas del 11 de septiembre

Diferentes celebridades utilizaron sus redes sociales para recordar a quienes perdieron la vida durante el derrumbe de las torres gemelas

Este domingo se cumplieron 15 años del ataque terrorista que paralizó Nueva York el 11 de septiembre de 2001, así que diferentes celebridades utilizaron sus respectivas cuentas de sus redes sociales para rendir un homenaje a las víctimas que perdieron la vida durante el derrumbe de las torres gemelas.

Kim Kardashian:

“La vida es preciosa y rezo por todos aquellos que fueron afectados por esta terrible tragedia. #NuncaOlvidaremos911”.

Life is so precious & I pray for everyone who was affected by this awful tragedy. #NeverForget911🇺🇸🗽 pic.twitter.com/7n8KKhWeKc — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 11, 2016

Lady Gaga:

“Dios bendiga a todos los hombres y mujeres que murieron en los ataques o luchar para salvar vidas durante los ataques del 11 de septiembre #NuncaOlvidaremos #Neoyorkino”.

God Bless all the men and women who died in the attacks or fight to save lives during the Sept. 11 attacks #WeWillNeverForget #NewYorker — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 11, 2016

Shannen Doherty:

“15 años más tarde y recuerdo todas las emociones de ese día ‘Y tú?” #NuncaOlvidaremos #9/11″.

15 years later and I remember every emotion of that day. Do you? #NeverForget #9/11 — Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) September 11, 2016

Taylor Swift:

“Paso tiempo con con mi familia, pensando en aquellas familias que perdieron a alguien hace 15 años. Siempre los recordaremos. #NuncaOlvidaremos911”.

Spending today with my family, thinking of those families who lost someone 15 years ago. We'll always remember. #NeverForget911 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 11, 2016

Hilary Clinton:

“Nunca olvidaremos el horror del 11 de septiembre de 2001. Hoy en día , honremos la vida y el tremendo espíritu de las víctimas”.

We'll never forget the horror of September 11, 2001. Today, let's honor the lives and tremendous spirit of the victims and responders. -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 11, 2016

Oprah Winfrey:

“15 años. No todos recordamos exactamente donde estábamos cuando oímos o vimos cuando el segundo avión chocó contra la Torre?! #NuncaOlvidaremos”.

15 years.. Don't we all remember exactly where we were when we heard or saw the second plane hit the Tower?! #NeverForget — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 11, 2016

Sarah Michelle Gellar:

“Lo que nos separa de los animales, lo que nos separa del casos, es nuestra habilidad de ver a la gente que nunca conocimos. #NuncaOlvidaremos15Años”.

“What separates us from the animals, what separates us from the chaos, is our ability to mourn people we’ve never met" #NeverForget15years — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) September 11, 2016

Kris Jenner:

“Hoy hace 15 años. Nuestros pensamientos siempre estarán con las familias de aquellos que perdieron la vida ese trágico día”.

15 years ago today. Our thoughts will forever be with the families of those who lost their lives that tragic day. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wEPjslyKyK — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) September 11, 2016

Ryan Seacrest:

“Yo #NuncaOlvidaré este día hace 15 años. Reflexionando sobre las ausencias pero también recordando la fortaleza y valentía”.

remembering today and every day. Many thx to the heroes we lost and those who continue to keep us safe #September11 #NeverForget — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 11, 2016

Kourtney Kardashian:

“Recordando hoy y todos los días. Muchas gracias a los héroes que perdimos y a aquellos que continúan manteniéndonos a salvo. #Septiembre11 #NuncaOlvidaremos”.

I will #neverforget this day 15 years ago. Reflecting on the absence but also remembering the strength and courage. pic.twitter.com/x4Gm6EyhYq — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 11, 2016

Guillermo del Toro:

“Un momento de silencio y reverencia por lo que fue y ya no existe”.