Famosos rinden homenaje a las víctimas del 11 de septiembre

Diferentes celebridades utilizaron sus redes sociales para recordar a quienes perdieron la vida durante el derrumbe de las torres gemelas
Famosos rinden homenaje a las víctimas del 11 de septiembre
Alrededor de 3,000 personas murieron en el ataque.
Foto: captura de video
Por: Agencia Reforma

Este domingo se cumplieron 15 años del ataque terrorista que paralizó Nueva York el 11 de septiembre de 2001, así que diferentes celebridades utilizaron sus respectivas cuentas de sus redes sociales para rendir un homenaje a las víctimas que perdieron la vida durante el derrumbe de las torres gemelas.

Kim Kardashian:

“La vida es preciosa y rezo por todos aquellos que fueron afectados por esta terrible tragedia. #NuncaOlvidaremos911”.

Lady Gaga:

“Dios bendiga a todos los hombres y mujeres que murieron en los ataques o luchar para salvar vidas durante los ataques del 11 de septiembre #NuncaOlvidaremos #Neoyorkino”.

Shannen Doherty:

“15 años más tarde y recuerdo todas las emociones de ese día ‘Y tú?” #NuncaOlvidaremos #9/11″.

Taylor Swift:

“Paso tiempo con con mi familia, pensando en aquellas familias que perdieron a alguien hace 15 años. Siempre los recordaremos. #NuncaOlvidaremos911”.

Hilary Clinton:

“Nunca olvidaremos el horror del 11 de septiembre de 2001. Hoy en día , honremos la vida y el tremendo espíritu de las víctimas”.

Oprah Winfrey:

“15 años. No todos recordamos exactamente donde estábamos cuando oímos o vimos cuando el segundo avión chocó contra la Torre?! #NuncaOlvidaremos”.

Sarah Michelle Gellar:

“Lo que nos separa de los animales, lo que nos separa del casos, es nuestra habilidad de ver a la gente que nunca conocimos. #NuncaOlvidaremos15Años”.

Kris Jenner:

“Hoy hace 15 años. Nuestros pensamientos siempre estarán con las familias de aquellos que perdieron la vida ese trágico día”.

Ryan Seacrest:

“Yo #NuncaOlvidaré este día hace 15 años. Reflexionando sobre las ausencias pero también recordando la fortaleza y valentía”.

Kourtney Kardashian:

“Recordando hoy y todos los días. Muchas gracias a los héroes que perdimos y a aquellos que continúan manteniéndonos a salvo. #Septiembre11 #NuncaOlvidaremos”.

Guillermo del Toro:

“Un momento de silencio y reverencia por lo que fue y ya no existe”.

