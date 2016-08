BuenosDíasNYC: La arquitectura de nuestros antepasados

British singer Phil Collins performs with “Hamilton” star and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. at the opening of the U.S. Open in Queens tonight. Photo @marielalombard @eldiariony #usopen2016 #queens #unveranoennuevayork #manhattan #fotodeldia #photooftheday #nyc

A photo posted by El Diario Nueva York (@eldiariony) on Aug 29, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT