William Levy: Toda la intimidad del festejo de su cumpleaños

William Levy cumple 36 años hoy, 29 de agosto, sin embargo lo festejó el sábado pasado en la mansión que comparte junto a sus pareja, Elizabeth Gutiérrez y sus hijos en Miami.

La fiesta fue temática, todo estaba ambientado como si fuera un casino y todo llevaba una ‘W’. Hubo baile, karaoke y hasta un show de magia con uno de los magos más reconocidos de dicha ciudad, Alexander Blade.

Aunque el cumpleaños fue privado, William no puso ninguna restricción a los invitados sobre si podían o no tomar fotos y videos. Y si no hay ‘no’, entonces es ‘sí’. Por lo tanto, las redes sociales comenzaron a llenarse de imágenes en donde se lo ve al galán cubano, Ely y todos los invitados disfrutando y divirtiéndose.

Uno de sus club de fans de Elizabeth Gutiérrez se encargó de recopilar la mayoría de las imágenes que aquí te compartimos:

