A Legacy For Eternity

The Mexican people is in mourning. With the passing of singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel, Mexicans have lost a figure that surpassed the limits of popular music and was able to reach the hearts of the people. He put a slice of romance in the lives of millions, and because of that today he shares a space among immortals that only the greatest can reach, like Pedro Infante, Jose Alfredo Jimenez and Agustín Lara.

Juan Gabriel’s talent was felt in Spanish-language popular music for decades, be it in his innumerable hits or the hundreds and hundreds of covers by other performers. He put a soundtrack for the romantic bliss of generations of Latin American couples, as well as for the pain of failure and betrayal.

His humble origins and the difficult moments in his youth built the modest person behind the scenes who never forgot where he came from, and who generously gave back through his philanthropy. This authenticity reached the hearts of Mexicans.

His social impact was also significant. He never liked to talk about his private life or his lovers. There was never a shortage of cruel jokes about him for being gay, as it was to be expected in such a macho society as Mexico’s. But the same people who laughed at Juan Gabriel’s mannerisms was also part of his adoring audience. His talent earned him popular respect and opened a path for those with different sexual preferences.

This side of the border, he will be remembered for his passionate shows, for the way in which he gave himself in every song, and for the audience’s adoration. But Juan Gabriel also gave comfort to the Mexican immigrants in their struggles in the U.S., be it in such songs as “Canción 187,” from 1995, or his support to the massive 2006 marches.

Today, Juan Gabriel lives on in the hearts of Mexicans, through his songs and compositions, in the feelings of lovers, and the remembrance of his performances. Juan Gabriel is no longer with us, but in reality he will never leave us.